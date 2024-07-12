2,545 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $5.59 on Thursday, reaching $934.19. 2,855,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $845.17 and a 200-day moving average of $760.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $945.69. The firm has a market cap of $887.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $843.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

