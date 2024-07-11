Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $632,079.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $632,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72.

On Thursday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

