Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 64,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

