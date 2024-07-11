Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 4.9 %

WOLF stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

