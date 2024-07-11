WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.34

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 4944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,065,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

