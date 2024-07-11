Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $258.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $73,185,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.