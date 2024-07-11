Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

