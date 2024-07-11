Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 445.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

VIGL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 47,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

