WBI Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,762,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 75,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,479,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.22. 1,772,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,287. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

