WBI Investments LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. 373,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

