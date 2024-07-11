WBI Investments LLC Sells 7,163 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 895,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

