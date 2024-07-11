WBI Investments LLC Invests $290,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.91. 3,263,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.