Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.29 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 308,861 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

