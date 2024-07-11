Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading Up 4.8%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Video Display Trading Up 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

