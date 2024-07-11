Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading Up 4.8%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Video Display Trading Up 6.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.19.
Video Display Company Profile
Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Video Display
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.