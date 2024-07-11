VeraBank N.A. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

