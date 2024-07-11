VeraBank N.A. Has $662,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,033,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,051. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

