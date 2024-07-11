Ventum Financial Cuts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.14.
NexGen Energy Trading Up 8.7 %
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
