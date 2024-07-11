Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.80

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.80 and last traded at $82.08, with a volume of 133215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

