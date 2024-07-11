Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.07. 1,274,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

