Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $275.91

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.91 and last traded at $275.78, with a volume of 344371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.63.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,006,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,942,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.