Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Cut by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. 201,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,134. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

