Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FALN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 199,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,315. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

