Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PHB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.