United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 1%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 13,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.54% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

