Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and approximately $118.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.91 or 0.00013775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00118832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.96189677 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1061 active market(s) with $131,801,204.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars.

