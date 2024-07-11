uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

uniQure Trading Up 51.7 %

QURE stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 311,768 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in uniQure by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 103.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

