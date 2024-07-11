Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

