Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMK

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.