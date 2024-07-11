Truist Financial Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.46.

Shares of BC stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $5,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 32.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 160.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

