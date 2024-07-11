Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.50

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 2394392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.86).

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Tritax Eurobox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

