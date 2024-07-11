Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.10

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 19370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a market cap of $858.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

