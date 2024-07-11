Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $7.25 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.77 billion and $209.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00012592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.72 or 0.99870304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,821,232 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,784,603.0541115 with 2,506,197,040.876979 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.40117925 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $245,460,935.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

