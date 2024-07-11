Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Up 2.9%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 29,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 136,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

