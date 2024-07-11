The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.91. 2,934,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,064. The company has a market capitalization of $389.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

