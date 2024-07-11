TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $226,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $11.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.56. 691,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,859. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,222 shares of company stock worth $43,691,039. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

