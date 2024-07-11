TFB Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $325,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PBF Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 2,146,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,875,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,085,395.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

