TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,909. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $478.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

