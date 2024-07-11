Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

