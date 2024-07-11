Terra Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Terra has a market capitalization of $300.52 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 791,365,654 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

