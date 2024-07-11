TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.94.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.71. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94. The company has a market cap of C$30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

