Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLSNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 11,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

