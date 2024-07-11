Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

