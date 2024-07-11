TD Cowen Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $147.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $119.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

