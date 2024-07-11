Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

SNX opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.24. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Synectics alerts:

About Synectics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.