StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 435300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
StrikePoint Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.02.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
