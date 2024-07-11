StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

