StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

