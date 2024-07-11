StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.71 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Further Reading

