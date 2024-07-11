StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.71 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
