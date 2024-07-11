StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

