StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
