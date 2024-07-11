StockNews.com Downgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.